Quickley (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 4 in Miami.

As expected, Quickley has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss at least one contest after spraining his left ankle in Game 3. In his absence, Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose could crack the postseason rotation for the first time, but the Knicks could also give more minutes to Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride.