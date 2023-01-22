Quickley (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Raptors.

Quickley was a late addition to the injury report Sunday afternoon and will ultimately be sidelined due to left knee soreness. Miles McBride is a candidate for increased minutes off the bench, but head coach Tom Thibodeau may open up a rotation spot for Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier or Cam Reddish.

