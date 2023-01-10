Quickley recorded 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and four rebounds across 43 minutes during Monday's 111-107 loss to the Bucks.

Making his seventh straight start while RJ Barrett (finger) is on the shelf, Quickley put together another strong performance. His recent surge actually began before Christmas -- the third-year guard has scored in double digits in 11 straight contests, averaging 19.1 points, 4.4 assists, 4.3 boards and 2.8 threes over that stretch.