Quickley finished Wednesday's 101-92 victory over the Heat with 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-11 FT), one rebound, four assists and three steals over 32 minutes.

Quickley was at it again Wednesday, racking up 14 first-half points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field before chipping in another 10 in the second half to notch a game-high 24 points on the night. He added a game-high three steals as the Knicks came away with the home win despite Julius Randle leaving the contest with an ankle injury early in the second quarter. Quickley has now recorded at least 24 points in three straight games, shooting 59.1 percent from the field over that stretch.