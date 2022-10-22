Quickley finished Friday's 130-106 victory over the Pistons with 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 27 minutes off the bench.

Six different Knicks scored at least 13 points on the night, but Quickley led them all despite his spot on the second unit. It was a big turnaround from Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Grizzlies, when the 23-year-old failed to score a point in 17 minutes, but his production will likely continue to fluctuate given his current role.