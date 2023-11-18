Quickley totaled 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 120-99 victory over the Wizards.

Quickley stepped up for the Knicks in a big way in the absence of both RJ Barrett (illness) and Quentin Grimes (hand). It remains to be seen if either of them will be ready in time for Saturday's game against the Hornets. Quickley is known to be streaky, but he's heating up with averages of 18.0 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 three-pointers over his last five games.