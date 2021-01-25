Quickley registered a career-high 31 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go with four assists and three rebounds across 24 minutes in Sunday's 116-113 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The rookie first-round pick's playing time has been up and down this season, but when given extra run, he's shown the ability to put up big offensive numbers. The 21-year-old offered his best outing to date Sunday, knocking down half of his shots and going perfect from the free-throw line while holding down a team-high 41.3 usage rate. The scoring outburst will likely make Quickley a popular pickup off the waiver wire, but he'll still be difficult to trust in 12-team leagues in light of his inconsistent playing time. Quickley had been held under 20 minutes in each of his previous three games, and he could be forced into a smaller role if Reggie Bullock (neck) -- who sat out Sunday -- is back in action Tuesday in Utah.