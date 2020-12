Quickley won't return to Wednesday's game against the Pacers after suffering a hip pointer.

The 21-year-old played 12 minutes during the first half before exiting with the injury, and he had five points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal. It's unclear if the injury will affect Quickley's availability for Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia.