Quickly should see expanded minutes early in the 2022-23 season, Ian Begley of SNY.TV reports.
Quickley shined for the Lakers down the stretch last year, posting 20-plus points outings in three of the last four games, including a pair of triple-doubles. Given his late-season efforts, it makes sense for the third-year guard to see some expanded minutes early before the team decides which direction to go.
More News
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Shines against Raptors•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Joins starting lineup•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Double-double off bench•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Puts up triple-double in win•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Stuffs stat sheet•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Excels in reserve role•