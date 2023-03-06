Quickley amassed 38 points (15-28 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and four steals over 55 minutes during Sunday's 131-129 double-overtime win over the Celtics.

Quickley has become the front runner for NBA Sixth Man of the Year over the last month, and he is now averagine 18 points per game over his last ten. The third year pro made his eleventh start of the season with Jalen Brunson (foot) missing Sunday's contest against Boston. Quickley exploded for a career high 38 points over 55 minutes in the double-overtime thriller. His fantasy value will spike while Brunson is out, but he will remain a solid option for managers throughout the remainder of the season.