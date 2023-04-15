Quickly will appear off the bench in Saturday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round versus the Cavaliers, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
Quickley posted some huge efforts for the Knicks down the stretch but will give way to Jalen Brunson in the starting five in his first game back from a three-tilt absence due to a hand injury. He should still claim a healthy role off the bench, but he obviously won't possess the same fantasy value he did late in the regular season.
