The Knicks exercised Quickley's fourth-year team option for 2023-24 on Wednesday.

Quickley will become a restricted free agent after the 2023-24 season, so the Knicks still have two more seasons of team control. While Quickley's production has lessened with the addition of Jalen Brunson, he can still be a long-term option in New York as Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose continue to age.