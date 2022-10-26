The Knicks exercised Quickley's fourth-year team option for 2023-24 on Wednesday.
Quickley will become a restricted free agent after the 2023-24 season, so the Knicks still have two more seasons of team control. While Quickley's production has lessened with the addition of Jalen Brunson, he can still be a long-term option in New York as Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose continue to age.
