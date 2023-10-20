Quickley (undisclosed) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Quickley missed the Knicks' preseason finale due to being "nicked up". However, the 24-year-old guard is now fully healthy and is set to play in New York's preseason opener against the Celtics on Oct. 25.
