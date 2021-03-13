Quickley (groin) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Quickley developed a groin injury leading up to Saturday's matchup, and he'll test things out ahead of the game. Frank Ntilikina and Alec Burks could see increased run if Quickley sits out.
More News
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Questionable Saturday•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Scores team-high 26 points•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Makes 12 free throws•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Sees just nine minutes off bench•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Another productive night off bench•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Goes for 22 off bench•