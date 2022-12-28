Quickley is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
Quickley will replace Jalen Brunson (hip) in the starting five Tuesday. The third-year guard posted 20 points, two rebounds and one assist in his only other start this season.
