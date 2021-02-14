Quickley had 22 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) off the bench in Saturday's win over Houston.

The Knicks continue to roll with veteran Elfrid Payton in the starting five, but Quickley has been able to maintain a steady role off the bench, seeing at least 20 minutes in each of his last three games. Recent addition Derrick Rose played 23 minutes Saturday, but he hasn't had much of an impact on the rookie's workload. Austin Rivers' role has suffered the most, as he's played just five total minutes over the last three games.