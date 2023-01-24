Quickley (knee) is available for Tuesday's matchup against the Cavaliers.
Quickley will return following a one-game absence. He's seeing 30.2 minutes per game off the bench across the past six, averaging 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
