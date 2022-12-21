Quickley will join the starting five Wednesday versus the Raptors.
Quickley gets the spot start Wednesday with 'Quentin Grimes (ankle) out and could see more of them if Grimes misses more action. Head coach Tom Thibodeau suggested the Knicks will shrink to an eight-man rotation with Grimes out, so Quickley could have a heavy workload in store.
