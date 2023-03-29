Quickley will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Jalen Brunson (hand) is back in the first unit, so Quickley will return to a reserve role for Wednesday's game. Through 58 games operating off the bench this season, Quickley has registered averages of 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 triples per contest on 43.5 percent shooting.