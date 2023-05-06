Quickley headed to the locker room following an apparent ankle injury, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Quickley stayed down on the ground for a few moments after appearing to turn his left ankle, and he went straight to the locker room to get checked out. This is a huge blow for a Knicks team that has struggled offensively in Game 3 on Saturday.
More News
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Scores playoff career high•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Falls to second unit for Game 1•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Huge performance Sunday•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Hits game-high six threes in loss•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Catches fire from three in win•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Starts, drops 20•