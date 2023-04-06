Quickley recorded 39 points (14-26 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 138-129 win over the Pacers.

Quickley torched the short-handed Pacers, as three different Knicks scored 30 points Wednesday. Quickley posted a game-high 39, as he drilled a season-high seven three pointers. The 23-year-old has been on a tear over the last six games, averaging 27.3 points while knocking down 47.7 percent of his threes. Quickley fell one assist shy of a double-double, but is now averaging 6.3 assists per game over the last six contests. With the Knicks resting players to end the season, Quickley has been a top-25 player in nine-category leagues over the last two weeks.