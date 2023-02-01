Quickley registered 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 overtime loss to the Lakers.

The Knicks went with a curiously short bench despite the length of the game, using only nine players in total with Quickley and Isaiah Hartenstein being the only members of the second unit to play more than 10 minutes. Quickley continues to be productive in his new role though, scoring in double digits in nine of 10 games since shifting to the bench and averaging 15.0 points, 3.9 boards, 2.8 assists and 1.8 threes in 30.3 minutes a night while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor.