Quickley finished with 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-114 victory over the Hawks.

It's the first time Quickley has scored at least 20 points since Opening Night, when he dropped 24 in a loss to the Celtics. The fourth-year guard has been the most consistent member of the Knicks' second unit to begin the season, failing to score in double digits only twice in 11 games, and if the hand injury Quentin Grimes picked up Wednesday proves to be serious, Quickley could see his usage grow even if he doesn't move into the starting five.