Quickley logged 24 points (8-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 113-105 loss to the Pelicans.

Quickley was locked in early, dropping 15 points in the first quarter on 5-of-6 shooting from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. He went just 3-of-11 after the break, though all three of those buckets came from three-point range, where he shot 60 percent on the night. The shooting guard's six threes led the contest while he also finished second on the Knicks in scoring with 24 points. Quickley has now scored at least 20 points in three straight and is shooting 55.2 percent from three to begin this month.