Quickley had three points (1-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists over 27 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 loss to Sacramento.

In the two games since dropping 38 against Boston on Sunday, Quickley is shooting just 22.2 percent from the field and hitting at the same rate from beyond the arc. That efficiency was at its worst Wednesday, resulting in his fifth game this season tallying three or fewer points. Quickley is still converting at a career-best rate from the field in 2022 (44.2 percent), but he's still prone to off nights where he can't find his shot. Even so, Quickley had tallied double-digit points in 12 straight prior to Thursday and is averaging 18.2 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks-plus-steals over 32.2 minutes per game in five March contests. He's worthy of a fantasy roster and starting spot in most formats despite occasional efficiency flops.