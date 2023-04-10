Quickley contributed 30 points (9-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 141-136 loss to Indiana.

It's the third time in the last seven games Quickley has poured in at least 30 points, and he came within shouting distance of his third career triple-double. The third-year guard will take plenty of momentum into the postseason, as the fifth-seed Knicks take on the fourth-seed Cavaliers in the first round.