Quickley ended Wednesday's 129-120 loss to the Thunder with 22 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two assists across 25 minutes.

Quickley provided a spark off the bench despite the loss Wednesday, but his efforts were not enough despite him reaching the 20-point mark. Quickley has been one of the best sixth men in the league over the last two seasons and has been on a tear of late, scoring 19 or more points in four of his last five contests.