Quickley recorded 23 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT) and six rebounds across 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-100 loss to the Mavericks.

Quickley has had lots of ups and downs this season and his last few games are the best example of that. Before this 23-point outing, his second-best mark of the season, he had scored four points against the Bucks, 15 against the Pistons and six against the Grizzlies. Quickley is a risk on some formats, but he has some value due to his ability to score off the bench on a semi-regular basis.