Quickley is starting Sunday against Philadelphia, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Quickley wasn't initially in Sunday's starting lineup but will begin the game on the floor since RJ Barrett (illness) is doubtful. Over his last six appearances, Quickley has averaged 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 31.0 minutes per game.
