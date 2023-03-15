Quickley notched 26 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 win over Portland.

Quickley led the Knicks on the scoreboard during Tuesday's comfortable victory, and he posted his second double-double in the last three matchups. The 23-year-old has started in five of his last six appearances and has averaged 20.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 37.3 minutes per game during that time. However, his role will likely decline once Jalen Brunson (foot) is back in action.