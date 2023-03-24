Quickley racked up 25 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 42 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss to Orlando.

Quickley got the start Thursday due to Jalen Brunson (hand) out of the lineup, finishing with a team-high-tying point total while leading the team in assists during the loss. Quickley has tallied 25 points, five rebounds and five assists on four occasions this season.