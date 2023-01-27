Quickley amassed 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 120-117 overtime victory over the Celtics.

Quickley led all Knicks bench players in scoring, finishing as one of four players in double figures in scoring. Has scored 15 or more points with five or more rebounds in seven contests this season.