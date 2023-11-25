Quickley posted 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes during Friday's 100-98 victory over the Heat.

Quickley led all Knicks in threes made while finishing second on the team in scoring and as one of two New York players with 20 or more points in the comeback victory. Quickley has been one of the best producers off the bench for the Knicks, notching at least 20 points in four games this year, including in three of his last five outings.