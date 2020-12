Quickley (hip) is considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Ian Begley of SNY reports.

Quickley exited the opener on Wednesday due to a bruised left hip, and he's expected to miss at least one game as the Knicks head into the first half of a back-to-back. The rookie finished Wednesday's game with five points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes.