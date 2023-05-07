Quickley (ankle) is doubtful for Monday's Game 4 in Miami.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau said Quickley was considered day-to-day Sunday, but it's not surprising that the backup point guard may not play in Game 4 after spraining his left ankle during New York's Game 3 loss. In his expected absence, Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose could crack the postseason rotation for the first time, but the Knicks could also dole out more minutes to Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride.