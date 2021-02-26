Quickley collected 25 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 12-12 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound in the Knicks' 140-121 victory over the Kings on Thursday.

With Elfrid Payton (hamstring) out of the lineup, Quickley stepped up in a big way, scoring over 20 points for the sixth time this season. The rookie played only 22 combined minutes his last two games heading into Thursday, but certainly took advantage of extended playing time. Quickley has had a solid rookie season, averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game this season. If Payton is to miss more time, expect Quickley to capitalize on his increased role.