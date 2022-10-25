Quickley notched zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 115-102 win over the Magic.

Quickley failed to score for the second time across his first three appearances, but he salvaged his fantasy production by dishing out a season-high eight assists and grabbing six boards, marking his second straight contest with at least six boards and seven assists. Quickley has always been a sporadic scorer, but if he's able to consistently rack up assists, the third-year guard could emerge as a viable steaming option moving forward.