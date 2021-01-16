Quickley recorded 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 106-103 loss to the Cavaliers.

Just two days after setting a career-high 19 points, the rookie topped that with a career-high 23 points Friday. Quickley's five rebounds and four assists also represented career marks. We saw flashes from the guard in preseason, so it's not a shock that he's found his way into a consistent role, averaging 26.3 minutes across the past three games. Quickley makes for an interesting waiver wire option in deeper fantasy leagues, but it's tough to tell if he'll be viable yet in standard formats. At the very least, he's worth putting on a watch list.