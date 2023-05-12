Quickley (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's Game 6 versus Miami, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
As expected, Quickley has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a third straight game due to a sprained left ankle. With Quentin Grimes back in the starting lineup over the past two games, Josh Hart has been the primary backup guard in Quickley's absence.
More News
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Unlikely to play in Game 6•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Ruled out for Game 5•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Unlikely to play in Game 5•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Downgraded to out•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Listed as doubtful for Game 4•
-
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley: Considered day-to-day•