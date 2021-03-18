Quickley (ankle) is out Thursday against the Magic.

Quickley, Elfrid Payton (hamstring), Derrick Rose (COVID-19 protocols) and Austin Rivers (personal) are all sidelined, so the Knicks have a thin point guard rotation. Frank Ntilikina figures to see an uptick in minutes, while Alec Burks and RJ Barrett could be asked to handle the ball more often.

