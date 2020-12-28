Quickley (hip) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Cavs.
A bruised hip will cost the rookie a third straight contest as the Knicks head into a three-game week. Continue to consider the Kentucky product day-to-day in advance of Thursday's matchup against Toronto.
