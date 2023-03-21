Quickley finished with 19 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 28 minutes off the bench in Monday's 140-134 loss to the Timberwolves.

For the second game in a row, Quickley came off the bench following Jalen Brunson's recent return from injury, but Quickley still ended up seeing more playing time than starting guard RJ Barrett, who was capped at 27 minutes. Quickley notably played in crunch time over Barrett and ended up leading all reserves in scoring while finishing third on the Knicks behind Brunson (23 points) and Julius Randle, who poured in a career-high 57. Though his fantasy ceiling is lower now that Brunson is back in the lineup, Quickley still looks like a decent back-end roster option for fantasy managers in need of help in the three-pointers and free-throw percentage categories.