Quickley had 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) and two assists in 15 minutes of action Monday against the Magic.

Quickley did much of his damage early in the game and was able to get to his spots and convert a few difficult floaters in the lane. Elfrid Payton (33 minutes) got the bulk of the workload at point guard, and Quickley's 15 minutes were his fewest in any game since Jan. 10, when he played 13 minutes off the bench against Denver. Nonetheless, the rookie was still able to reach double-figures in scoring for the fourth consecutive contest.