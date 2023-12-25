Quickley ended Monday's 129-122 win over Milwaukee with 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one assist and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench.

The fourth-year guard scored 20 points for the second time in the last four games, although those are the only times Quickley has reached that mark in December. His role as a second-unit sparkplug makes his game-to-game production inconsistent, but over 10 contests on the month, he's averaging 13.4 points, 1.9 threes, 1.8 boards, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 22.1 minutes.