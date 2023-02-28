Quickley closed with 23 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 109-94 win over Boston.

Quickley extended his double-digit scoring streak to eight games and tied Julius Randle with a team-high 23 points, his most since a Jan. 9 start. The reserve guard was sporadic to start the campaign, but he's been playing really well since the end of December, posting 15.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists with 48/39/80 shooting splits over his past 32 appearances. Barring injury, Quickley figures to continue garnering solid usage as the top guard behind Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes.