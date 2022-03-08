Quickley logged 27 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 131-115 victory over Sacramento.

Quickley surpassed 30 minutes for the first time since Jan. 8, and the extra playing time paid off as he posted his highest scoring output of the season. The second-year guard reached that mark with an efficient performance from both the field and the charity stripe, and he rounded out a fine fantasy effort with six rebounds and four dimes. Quickley has scored 20-plus points four times this season, with three of those performances coming his past five games.