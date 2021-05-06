Quickley tallied 18 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds and a steal across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 113-97 loss to the Nuggets.

Nailing down an accurate sketch of New York's guard usage is traditionally difficult, but despite some hiccups, Quickley's played a key role off the bench over the past eight games. He's averaged 13.3 points, 2.0 assists and 1.6 rebounds over that span.