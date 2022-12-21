Quickley closed Tuesday's 132-94 win over the Warriors with 22 points (6-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 23 minutes.

Quickley came off the bench in this one but still managed to lead his squad with 22 points on a stellar shooting night from downtown. He drilled a season-high five triples and recorded his first block since Nov. 20 against Phoenix. Tuesday's performance also marks the first time he's scored in double figures since Dec. 11, and he's now done so in five of nine December appearances.