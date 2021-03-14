Quickley (groin) is considered probable for Monday's game against the Nets, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Assuming he's cleared to play, Quickley should again be set for increased minutes with Derrick Rose (COVID-19 protocols) sidelined and Elfrid Payton (hamstring) listed as doubtful. Frank Ntilikina got the start in Saturday's win over OKC, but Quickley saw the lion's share of the minutes (33), finishing with 21 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.