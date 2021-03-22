Quickley (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
A sore ankle kept Quickley out of Thursday's game against Orlando, but he returned to action Sunday against the Sixers and is on track to be available agains Tuesday. With Derrick Rose (conditioning) sidelined and Elfrid Payton (hamstring) questionable once again, Quickley may be in line for another start at point guard.
